Strs Ohio Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Kraton worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,070,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after buying an additional 172,094 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 15.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 108.7% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 300,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 156,610 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 105,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kraton from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kraton from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Kraton from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kraton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $451.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. Kraton Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Kraton had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $355.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kraton Corp will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

