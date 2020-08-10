Strs Ohio Increases Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 1,236.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth $434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,972,000 after acquiring an additional 29,779 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $30,744,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 487,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,669,000 after acquiring an additional 47,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,399,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,885,000 after acquiring an additional 236,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $253,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $126,901.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIMC stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.52.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

