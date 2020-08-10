Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.22% of Pure Cycle worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Pure Cycle in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Cycle in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Pure Cycle by 31.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Pure Cycle by 132.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCYO opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.84 million, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50. Pure Cycle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Plaisance Spv I, Llc bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $185,010.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

PCYO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Pure Cycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

