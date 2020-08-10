Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 61,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 26,092 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Univest Financial news, Director Suzanne Keenan bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $73,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at $94,001. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Univest Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.97. Univest Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $27.54.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $61.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.02 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Corp will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

