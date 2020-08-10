Strs Ohio Invests $486,000 in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 134,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NERV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 404,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 289,689 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 1,426.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 150,227 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 117,050 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 38,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

NERV opened at $3.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.53. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $15.22.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $1.02.

NERV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.57.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

