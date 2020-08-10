Strs Ohio Raises Position in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Strs Ohio grew its position in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of BioSpecifics Technologies worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSTC. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 6,408.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 277,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,680,000 after buying an additional 272,928 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 137.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 220,409 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTC opened at $65.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.86. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.51. The firm has a market cap of $470.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.85.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

