Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Digi International worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGII. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 77,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Digi International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 19,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Digi International Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $369.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 3.43%. Analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

DGII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Digi International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digi International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 12,500 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $140,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,301.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

