Strs Ohio Sells 6,700 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, insider Omar Khwaja sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $45,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,500 shares in the company, valued at $732,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VYGR shares. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $11.19 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $408.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.13. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

