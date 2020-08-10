Strs Ohio Takes $465,000 Position in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of ChampionX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,080,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,125,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHX opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $802.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.25. ChampionX Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The business had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHX. ValuEngine upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

