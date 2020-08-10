Strs Ohio Takes $490,000 Position in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 120.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55,843 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth approximately $11,500,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth approximately $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $284,387.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory C. Gretsch purchased 96,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,614.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 353,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,031.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,120 shares of company stock worth $389,845. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPWK. ValuEngine upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.15 and a beta of 1.79. Upwork Inc has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $87.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

