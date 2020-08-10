Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNCE opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.66. The firm has a market cap of $163.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.16. Jounce Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNCE. ValuEngine raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Jounce Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

