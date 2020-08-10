Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Trinseo worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 281.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Trinseo by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $256,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TSE opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $931.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.72. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $50.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.54) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $569.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.45 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

