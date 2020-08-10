Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Trading Up 5.6%

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) shares traded up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $8.08, 4,173,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 3,821,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.43.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Blake Baird acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,073.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 438,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 363,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 58,549 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 49,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,257,000 after acquiring an additional 80,124 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,454,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 70,890 shares during the period.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.