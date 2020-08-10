Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)’s stock price rose 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $21.42, approximately 1,578,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,953,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.30 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 177,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 798.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 96,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 86,195 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 496,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after buying an additional 115,979 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 631.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

