Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,837 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Talos Energy worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 49.5% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 682,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 226,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 120,649 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 237,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital raised Talos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. MKM Partners started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $469.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. Talos Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $187.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.26 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 12.28%. Analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

