TD Securities Increases Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$25.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.79.

TSE INE opened at C$22.37 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.97 and a 52 week high of C$23.42. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of -35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.47.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$132.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.78%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

