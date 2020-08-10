TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Down 8.4% in July

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of TFFP stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 752.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 79,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

