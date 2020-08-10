Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 369,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $5.70 on Friday. Tiptree has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $129.67 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

In related news, General Counsel Neil Charles Rifkind sold 18,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $113,944.18. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,485 shares in the company, valued at $251,816.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Ilany acquired 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,466.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,752.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 62,525 shares of company stock worth $364,137 and sold 34,720 shares worth $219,215. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 119.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiptree in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 9.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tiptree in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 20.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

