Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,731 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,776 call options.

Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 113.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 754,371 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter valued at $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter valued at $472,000. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 330.6% in the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 40,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 31,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

