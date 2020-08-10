Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 21,565 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical volume of 8,985 call options.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $115.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.07. T-Mobile Us has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 198.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the first quarter worth about $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 63.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $123.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.59.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

