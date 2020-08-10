Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Trading 5.2% Higher

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.85, 7,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 152,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Tristate Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The stock has a market cap of $393.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 2,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $27,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 3,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,718.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 23,423 shares of company stock worth $408,763. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

