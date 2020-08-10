Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 8,020,000 shares. Approximately 25.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.8 days.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 7,044 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $218,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,501 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,150 shares of company stock worth $3,173,008. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Trupanion by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,404.88 and a beta of 1.60. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $117.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Northland Securities cut shares of Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

