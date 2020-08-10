United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,200 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 282,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

United Fire Group stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $655.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UFCS. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti decreased their target price on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Fire Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

In related news, Director Mary K. Quass sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $66,811.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,820.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,674,000 after buying an additional 45,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 22,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

