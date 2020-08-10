Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Short Interest Down 9.4% in July

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,720,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 17,350,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNIT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $266.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.85 million. Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

