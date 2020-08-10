Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Trading 5.3% Higher

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.75, 313,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 218,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Universal Insurance in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $597.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.16 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 233.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 13.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.5% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 206,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

