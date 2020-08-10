VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.66% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $33.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th.

