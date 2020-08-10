Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.66 and last traded at $37.29, approximately 144,118 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 232,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.06.

VIE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viela Bio from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Viela Bio from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Viela Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Viela Bio from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Viela Bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.38.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08).

In other news, major shareholder Meadow Ltd Boundless sold 360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $16,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIE. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in Viela Bio by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,762,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,975,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viela Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Viela Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Viela Bio during the second quarter worth about $3,226,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Viela Bio during the first quarter worth about $2,096,000.

Viela Bio Company Profile (NYSE:VIE)

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

