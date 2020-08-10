Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 19.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VKTX. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 112.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 194,420 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

VKTX opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 2.03. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $192,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.