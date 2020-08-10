Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock Holdings Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $3,948,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WABC stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.72. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $69.08.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.21 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.72% and a return on equity of 10.50%. On average, analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

WABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

