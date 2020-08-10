Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) were up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.76, approximately 334,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 387,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Several analysts have commented on WSR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

The stock has a market cap of $270.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.20). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 16.59%. Analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

In other Whitestone REIT news, CEO James C. Mastandrea bought 18,000 shares of Whitestone REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,221,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,109. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

