Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Up 5.7%

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) shares shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.87 and last traded at $44.86, 332,631 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 575,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $425.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.57%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,458.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,785 shares of company stock worth $130,928. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2,321.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

