X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.38% of X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000.

Shares of DEUS stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.