Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) to “Buy”

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $191.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APPF. DA Davidson lowered shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair lowered shares of AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

Shares of APPF opened at $158.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $180.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. AppFolio had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $2,605,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $397,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $397,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,751 shares of company stock valued at $17,864,199 in the last three months. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 44.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 395,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,312,000 after purchasing an additional 121,288 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 150,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 65.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

