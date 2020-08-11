13,421 Shares in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 1,419.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $90,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 18.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Altice USA by 258.8% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Altice USA by 33.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATUS opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 89.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Altice USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 1.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 30,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $757,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,232,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,627,618 shares of company stock worth $114,681,798. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.32.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

