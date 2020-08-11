15,282 Shares in Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 506.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 412.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $85,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,948.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 11,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $212,681.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,556,676.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,094. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

FREQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Frequency Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

