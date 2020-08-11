18,708 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:PJUN) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:PJUN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June by 759.4% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06.

