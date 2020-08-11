Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Position Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 551.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,250 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $10,336,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $19,770,000. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $3,951,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 111.4% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 322,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 169,824 shares during the last quarter.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 282,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $5,818,033.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.05 million. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

