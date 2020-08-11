Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Balchem were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Balchem by 22.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $102.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.88. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $113.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.22.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. Balchem had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

