BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Stake Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,108 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DSU. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 14.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

DSU opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0711 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

