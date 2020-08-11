Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 77,717 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 30.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of BUI opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

