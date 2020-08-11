BMO Capital Markets Increases Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$225.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CJT. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$131.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James set a C$120.00 price target on shares of Cargojet and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$189.30.

CJT opened at C$189.60 on Friday. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$67.87 and a 1-year high of C$195.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.82. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 223.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$163.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$129.12.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.30, for a total transaction of C$349,885.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,087,406.10.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

