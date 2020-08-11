Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,224 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 18.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,074,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,387,000 after buying an additional 235,933 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 26.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 530,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $113,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,858.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 18,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $435,846.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,746. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

