Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,247 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $34,210,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 418.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,095,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after buying an additional 884,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,191,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,141,000 after acquiring an additional 812,461 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.9% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,661,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after buying an additional 786,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,345,000. 90.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of SFM stock opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $615,820.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.