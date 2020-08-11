Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,885 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAT) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 6.59% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOAT stock opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $32.19.

