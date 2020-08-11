Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 453 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syquant Capital Sas increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5,250.1% in the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 577,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,827,000 after purchasing an additional 567,013 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $520,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 37,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TIF. TheStreet cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.76.

Shares of TIF opened at $125.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $134.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

