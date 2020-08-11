Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.66% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 189,950.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DVOL opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $24.28.

