Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,311 Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,311 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 505.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in SEA by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 87,726 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 63.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,435 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SEA by 304.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,748 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on SEA from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. CLSA upgraded shares of SEA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SEA from $79.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

SE stock opened at $122.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.89 and its 200 day moving average is $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. Sea Ltd has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $146.99.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $913.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.94 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

