Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 21.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd alerts:

NYSE:DFP opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.