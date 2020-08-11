Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 20,503 Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,234 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Transocean by 23.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 73,358 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth $1,719,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Transocean by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 29,054 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 293.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,601,403 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

RIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Transocean in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Transocean from $2.00 to $1.45 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.24.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. Transocean LTD has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

