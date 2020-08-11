Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 4,459 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 55,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 23.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 80.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 141,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

